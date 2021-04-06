Dumac Inc. Buys Shares of 4,867 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Yum China comprises 0.2% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 206,151 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Yum China stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 5,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

