Dumac Inc. Takes $394,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.3% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,015 shares of company stock worth $93,931,994 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.11 on Tuesday, hitting $192.73. 32,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,714. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

