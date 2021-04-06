Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:DLNG remained flat at $$2.80 on Tuesday. 62,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,852. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

