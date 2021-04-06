Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $17.19

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.70. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 1,242 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit