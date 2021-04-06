Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $17.19

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.70. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 1,242 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

