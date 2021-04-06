Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 13th

Eastern Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:EBC) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Eastern Bankshares had issued 179,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,793,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Eastern Bankshares’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

EBC stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

