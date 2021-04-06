Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Shares of EMN opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

