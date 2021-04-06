Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

