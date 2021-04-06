Eaton Vance Management Has $133.18 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $133,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $163.82 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

