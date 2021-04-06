Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 79,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,663. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
