Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of ETB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 53,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,024. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
