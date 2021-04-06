EchoLink Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $246,253.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00673434 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.