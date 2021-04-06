EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $280,989.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.72 or 0.99903703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00037222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00100668 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001235 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

