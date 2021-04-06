Eight Capital Reiterates “C$1.85” Price Target for Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) has been assigned a C$1.85 price objective by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RHC traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.72. 2,326,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,310. Royal Helium has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$63.27 million and a P/E ratio of -27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.