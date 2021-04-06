Eight Capital Reiterates “C$1.85” Price Target for Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) has been assigned a C$1.85 price objective by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RHC traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.72. 2,326,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,310. Royal Helium has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$63.27 million and a P/E ratio of -27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

