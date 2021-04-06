Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EMNSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

EMNSF stock remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

