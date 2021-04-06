ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZIL2. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.86 and its 200-day moving average is €12.52. The company has a market cap of $798.97 million and a P/E ratio of -19.58. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

