Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE EMP.A opened at C$40.38 on Tuesday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$28.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.