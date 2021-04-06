Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,381 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 34,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,779. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.