Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $417.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.29 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.