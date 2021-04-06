Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $82.84. 53,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,517,480. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

