Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $53,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after acquiring an additional 665,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,111 shares of company stock worth $5,754,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. 3,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,936. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

