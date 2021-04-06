Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Up 46.1% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $143.33 million and $78.51 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.30 or 0.00468636 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005514 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028498 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00128948 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.08 or 0.04470380 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.