Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 12,701 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Perion Network worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perion Network by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $624.91 million, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.