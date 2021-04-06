Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 173.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

