Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,298 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 593,285 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,700 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,903,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,608,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 322,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

