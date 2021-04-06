Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 134,612 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,612 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,531,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,336,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

