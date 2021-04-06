Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Manchester United by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANU stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $635.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

