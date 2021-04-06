Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 49,058 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $801.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

