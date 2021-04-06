Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00060098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00657364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00079119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031489 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

