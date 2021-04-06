Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

ESEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $74.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

