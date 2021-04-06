Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $384.86.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $328.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.67 and a 200-day moving average of $318.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Roku by 53.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.