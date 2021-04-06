ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,903 National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Also, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.