ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $410,000 in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.00 million, a P/E ratio of 151.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.