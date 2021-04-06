ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $441,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $3,437,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $716.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

