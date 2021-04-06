ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.