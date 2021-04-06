ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 2,159 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $968.79 million, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $114.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

