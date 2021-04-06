ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 220,465 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 220,465 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CFFN stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

