ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 60,421 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,421 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 903,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 677,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,022,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 602,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

