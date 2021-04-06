Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Farfetch worth $27,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

