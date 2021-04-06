Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 95,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,042. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.