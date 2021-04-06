Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

