Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,152 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $510.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.