Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $129.60. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

