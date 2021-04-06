Federated Hermes Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318,010 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 274,072 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:CVI opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

