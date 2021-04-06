Federated Hermes Inc. Has $89,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1,680.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in News by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. News Co. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

