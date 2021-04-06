Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NWSA opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

