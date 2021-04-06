Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.38 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.43. 230,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,504. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $181.69 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

