Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $10.41 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. 3,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

