Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 915 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock valued at $378,865,093. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.55. The stock had a trading volume of 143,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.51 and a twelve month high of $310.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.