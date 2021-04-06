Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,323,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $189.19 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

