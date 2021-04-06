Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

GTN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.